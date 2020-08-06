MOBILE, Ala. – To support literacy and encourage summer reading, the Mobile Police Department has partnered with Dickerson Literacy Initiatives to distribute the book “Our Police” by Jack Levin to elementary-aged children. This is a picture book to help children learn about the role of law enforcement.
Police officers will give the book to children they see in the community while out patrolling their assigned beats. This project is three-fold. It allows officers to encourage a love of reading, raise awareness of how a police officer serves and protects, and strengthen police-community unity in the City of Mobile.
“I hope that this book will be added to hundreds of children’s home libraries,” said Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste. “And, I hope that it will become a child’s favorite book to read.”
This week, Chief Battiste began issuing the books out to the precinct captains for distribution so that the young residents of each area of the city can obtain a copy of the book.
Dickerson Literacy Initiatives, based in Orange Beach, researches, initiates, and designs specialized literacy projects geared primarily toward the critical years of elementary-aged students. To learn more, visit dickersonliteracy.com.
