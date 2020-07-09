MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate a missing person. 34-year-old Dai Guang Zheng left his residence on San Juan Drive and was possibly spotted in the downtown area today.
Zheng walks hunched over and does not speak any English. It is believed he has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If anyone has seen Zheng or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.