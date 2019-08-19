MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has identified the victim of the weekend homicide on Knollwood Drive.
According to police, on Saturday at approximately 11:57 a.m. officers responded to Knollwood Apartments at 1651 Knollwood Drive following the report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was deceased on the scene, police said.
The victim is identified as 23-year-old Taheed King, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.