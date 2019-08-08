An investigation by the Mobile Police Department into allegations of price gouging, by towing companies, has taken an unexpected twist.
Now MPD is investigating its own impound yard.
It may have been violating city laws by charging additional fees.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said this started about a month ago when police began investigating complaints of fraud against towing companies.
Five search warrants were executed and five companies suspended from the police rotation list, but Barber said that also led to allegations against Mobile Police Impound charging fees not authorized by the city ordinance.
Barber said, "On Friday, MPD conducted a staff inspection of the impound yard, and what they did find was there is a fee schedule down there that is inconsistent with the ordinance. In other words, there are charges that are not authorized by ordinance."
But Barber says that practice has stopped.
He said, "I can tell you that corrective action was taken immediately Friday to make sure, going forward, that there is no inconsistency with the ordinance. But, at the same time, we've got to go back and make sure that anybody that was harmed by that fee schedule is made whole."
Barber said police are investigating where the impound yard's fee schedule originated, why it's conflicting with the ordinance, and whether there has been misconduct by any employee.
He said, "The criminal investigation, it doesn't matter whether they are employed by a private tow company or by the MPD Impound yard. If there is intent to defraud people, that is a criminal matter."
As for the criminal investigation, Barber said it has stalled
He said, "There is some indication that, prior to the search warrants being executed almost a month ago, that some of the wrecker companies somehow were tipped off, and I think some of them indicated that exact thing, so what we found was four of the five businesses that we went to, the records either did not exist or had been removed along with the computers, and, so, that has caused us a delay in the investigation."
Barber also said two more wrecker companies are being investigated to see if there is any wrongdoing, but there's been no decision right now whether to suspend them.
