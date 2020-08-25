MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Farnell Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot and rushed to the hospital.
There's no word on his condition this morning.
FOX10 News has calls into police for more information.
