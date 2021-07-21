MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department was on scene overnight in the area of East I-65 Service Road South as part of a homicide investigation.
This was just after midnight, but police tell FOX10 News there was not a new homicide at this location.
Rather, police were there looking for a vehicle in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.