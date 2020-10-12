MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested 25-year-old Jason Rowell after they say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness twice.
According to MPD, the incident happened Friday, October 9 at approximately 5 a.m. They say officers responded to the 5600 block of Mardanne Drive in reference to a domestic call.
The victim told police that the known male subject strangled her until she lost consciousness twice in the hallway at their residence.
She said that he also broke her phone to prevent her from calling the police.
Rowell faces charges of domestic violence (strangulation), domestic violence 3rd and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
