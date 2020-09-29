MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say a man was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend had visible signs of burns and bruises to her body.
According to police, 39-year-old Shedrick Sylvester faces domestic violence 3rd charges following the reported attack.
They say officers responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook at 363 Azalea Road, in reference to a domestic violence call.
The victim stated that the subject, her boyfriend, burned her with a frying pan and choked her.
