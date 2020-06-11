MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 58-year-old man and charged him with assault 2nd after they say he cut a nine-year-old boy.
According to police, the assault happened on Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 8:36 p.m. at Summer Tree Apartments.
They say upon arrival it was reported that the child was playing in the area and an unknown male exited one of the apartments and became upset with the juvenile.
Police say the suspect, identified as Jeffery Watts, then pulled a knife and "held it on the juvenile." During the altercation, the juvenile received a small cut.
Other crimes reported overnight by the Mobile Police Department are listed below:
Certain Persons Forbidden Carry and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Eslava Lane in reference to the report of several male juveniles in the area pulling on vehicle doors. Upon arrival in the area, officers saw three juveniles fitting the description of the subjects given. Officers stopped the subjects and found a 13-year-old male juvenile in possession of a gun and drug paraphernalia. The 13-year-old juvenile was transported to the Strickland Youth Center. The other two male juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were released to their mother. The investigation is ongoing.
Reckless Endangerment, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Attempt to Elude Police and Probation Violation
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 8:07 a.m., police observed a vehicle in the area of Old Pascagoula Road and McDonald Road that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle earlier that morning. When the officer confirmed the vehicle was active stolen, a traffic stop was initiated. But the suspect sped away until the pursuit ended eastbound on I-10 near the I-65 interchange. Tyler Italio, 23, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Warrant
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 9:10 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Cottage Hill Road and Demetropolis Road in reference to a traffic violation. The subject refused to stop and continued on until he arrived in the area of the 2500 block of Woodland Road. 37-year-old Sanchez Knight was arrested and issued multiple citations.
Shooting into and Occupied Vehicle and Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 6:48 p.m., police responded to the report of a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, the victim stated an unknown male fired multiple shots and fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault 2nd
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 11:21 p.m., police responded to Providence Hospital in reference to the report of one shot. The victim stated the shooting took place in the 6900 block of Cambridge Drive. The victim stated he was shot by a known male suspect. The victim’s injury was non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Violence Assault 2nd
On Thursday, June 11, 2020 at approximately 3:42 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court in reference to the report of a domestic violence altercation. The victim stated he and the subject were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical when the female stabbed him. The subject then fled the area but was later located by officers. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. 44-year-old Brenda Lee was arrested.
