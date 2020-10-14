MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police department.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Robinson Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend fired a shot through the rear window of the SUV that she and a female witness were riding in. No one was injured.
Theft of Property 1st (Recovered)
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to the Extended Stay, 33 East I-65 Service Road, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject sitting inside of the vehicle and took him into custody. Marcus Johnson, 35, was arrested.
