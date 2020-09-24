MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Theft of Property 1st
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police responded to the Regions Bank, 3001 Airport Boulevard, in reference e to a possible robbery to an individual. The victim stated that as he arrived at the bank to deposit the money from work an unknown subject opened the driver’s side door and demanded the victim to give him all of his money. The victim stated that the subject snatched the money out of his hands and then fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle, Eluding
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at approximately 1:28 a.m., police responded to the area of Grelot Road and Knollwood Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the subject refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and ended on Westbury Drive when the subject misjudged a turn and struck a metal pole. The subjects fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to apprehend two of the three subjects, ages 15 and 16. The subjects were interviewed and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.