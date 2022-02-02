Mobile Police-right now-are hunting for a guy they say shot a woman-during a party.
This is 40 year old Hiram Stores. According to investigators, stores and a woman were at a party on Frederick Street in Crichton, this past Saturday, January 29th. They say the two had an argument, and Stores pulled a gun, shooting the woman several times. She's recovering, but Stores has disappeared.
Hiram stores is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He's charged with 2nd Degree Assault in connection with the shooting.
if you have seen Stores, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make that call.
