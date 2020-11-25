MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Burglary 3rd
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 7:12 a.m., police responded to Dollar General, 5475 Moffett Road, in reference to a possible commercial robbery. The subject used a large block of concrete to force open the front doors of the business. He entered and took a drink and a bag of chips. Officers were able to catch the subject as he was leaving the parking lot on foot. Major Burton, 33, was arrested.
Assault 2nd, Terrorist Threat, Disorderly Conduct
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 10:25 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Donald Street and Clinton Avenue in reference to a leaving the scene of an accident. Upon arrival, officers located the passenger walking down the street. An officer attempted to detain the subject but he resisted arrest and physically fought an officer causing minor injury to that officer. Other officers responded and took the subject into custody. The subject made verbal threats to kill the officer once he was out of jail. Ledarrious Garmon, 24, was arrested.
Burglary 1st, Domestic Violence 3rd, Menacing
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Charles Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend entered the residence with a handgun. He slapped another female victim who was sitting on the sofa, and then pointed the handgun at all of the victim’s family members threatening to shoot everyone in the house. The ex-boyfriend then fled.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 8:38 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Angus Drive North in reference to a residence being shot into. The victim stated that when she returned to her residence, she discovered multiple bullet holes through the front of the residence.
Robbery 1st
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 10:55 p.m., police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 5417 Highway 90 West, in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim stated while she was depositing money into her account at the front outside ATM, an unknown subject armed with a metal object approached her and demanded her money. The victim dropped her money to the ground and the subject picked it up and fled.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Attempted Arson
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at approximately 5:59 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Angus Drive for a report of a house being shot into and a fire in the front yard. Upon arrival, officers extinguished the fire which was a plastic bottle with a towel on fire placed just below the window of the house. The victim said someone shot at her house the night before but no one was home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.