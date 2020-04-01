This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Burglary 3rd and Possession of Burglary Tools
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 12:13 p.m., police responded to the closed down Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 2912 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to the report of the front window being busted out. Upon arrival, officers detained a male subject inside of the location. Further investigation revealed the subject broke into the location and was in possession of burglary tools. 38-year-old Myun Lawson was arrested.
Attempt Elude Police and Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was showing to be actively stolen. Officers activated their blue lights and sirens but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance until the driver crashed into a utility pole in the 900 block of Conti Street. The driver and passenger received injuries and were transported to the hospital. The driver, 26-year-old Deangelo Ash, was arrested after being released from the hospital.
Assault 1st
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Barker Drive South in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. It was also discovered that multiple vehicles and unoccupied residences were also struck by gunfire. There were no other reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Pistol Permit
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Citgo Station located at 507 Azalea Road in reference to the report of a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers approached a vehicle and saw the passenger holding a large amount of what was believed to be marijuana and a scale in his lap. The passenger, 27-year-old Cadarius McCall, was arrested.
Robbery 1st and Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the St. Louis Street Missionary Baptist Church located at 108 North Dearborn Street in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual. The victim stated that was he was at the location to receive a free meal when he was approached by two male subjects. The victim stated the subjects hit him, cut him and stole money from him. Both subjects then fled the location on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Kentucky Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated she was inside her residence when she heard several shots being fired from outside. The victim then stated at least one bullet came into her residence. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Violence 3rd
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9:42 p.m., police responded to the South Bay Apartments located 649 New Jersey Street in reference to the report of a domestic violence complaint. The victim stated she and her boyfriend had a verbal altercation. The victim said she told her boyfriend to leave but he struck her with his closed fist. The victim stated she fled to the kitchen. He followed her. The victim stated she then armed herself with a knife and cut the boyfriend as he approached her. The victim stated she then fled the location. Upon arrival, officers located the boyfriend and took him into custody. 47-year-old Ashley Dees was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9:54 p.m., police saw a vehicle believed to be stolen in the Walmart parking lot located at 5245 Rangeline Service Road. Officers approached the vehicle and took the driver into custody. The investigation revealed the subject was also in possession of other stolen items. 54-year-old Steward Reed was arrested.
Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st (3 Counts)
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at approximately 4 a.m., police responded to the Walgreens located at 3948 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of a female subject in possession of fake prescriptions. Upon arrival, officers detained the female. 49-year-old Monique Stacey was arrested.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at approximately 5:30 a.m., police made a traffic stop on Airport Boulevard at the I-65 overpass in reference to a traffic violation. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered he was wanted on outstanding warrants out of another police jurisdiction. The subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and a gun. 23-year-old Perry Sellers was arrested.
