MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Friday released several general orders, including Narcotics and Vice, Field Operations and Criminal Investigation and Operations.
The final order released was Fiscal Management.
This is a part of the General Orders established by the Chief of Police.
"The Mobile Police Department General Orders are a collection of written orders of the Chief of Police that establish the policies and procedures of the Mobile Police Department. Each general order is a dynamic document, subject to change as it is continually reviewed and updated," according to the organization's website.
