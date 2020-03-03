The Mobile Police Department say officers responded to four domestic related calls over the weekend.
According to the department's weekend recap, the first call came in on Friday at approximately 7:29 p.m. and led to the arrest of 37-year-old Antonio Boone.
The second call took place on Saturday after officers responded to USA Children's & Women's Hospital in reference to the report of a sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.