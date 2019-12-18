It's holiday time and the Christmas grinches are on the prowl.
Porch pirates, fence climbers, and full out home burglars. An FBI report shows that this time of year, burglaries pick up with Christmas being a magnet for thieves.
MPD Cyber Division Commander Kevin Levy said, some homes make it much easier.
"Typically holiday time you see an increase in several different types of crime because people are rushing around their guard is down a little bit, they're really focused on getting things," said Levy.
He said some homes are more likely to be targeted. There aren't more criminals out there, there's just more opportunity.
"A lot of times unfortunately we leave clues for the bad guys as far as what we might've purchased such as after Christmas moving a box outside or having a bunch of packages moved to our front porch to our house," Levy explained.
Since that may not be the case in all instances, Levy suggests getting surveillance or video cameras for residences.
"We encourage people to get cameras long before anything were to even happen hopefully in the effort that nothing would happen," he said.
MPD's Cyber Division has Project Shield where they partner with the community to have access to their surveillance cameras, in case of an emergency or to help with crimes.
Levy said they don't monitor home owner and business owner surveillance cameras but it can be very helpful in finding suspects or clues.
To learn more about Project Shield, click here.
