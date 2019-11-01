MPD needs the public’s help locating Ronis Obdulio Alvarado.
Alvarado, who is also known as "Roni,' is wanted for assault 1st degree.
On October 26, police say Alvarado was in the area of the 6900 block of Old Pascagoula Road when he shot the male victim causing life-threatening injuries. He then fled before police arrival.
The victim was transported the hospital and is now in critical condition.
Police say Alvarado is not a US citizen. According to authorities, he is from Honduras and is in the country illegally. Alvarado is know to hangout around the Tillman’s Corner area and near the 7700 block of Gunn Hill Place.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him. Please call police at (251)208-7211 if anybody sees or knows the whereabouts of Alvarado.
