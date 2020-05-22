MOBILE, Ala. --MPD needs the public's help locating missing person 19-year-old Jada Aislynn Collette.
Collette was last seen at her grandfather's residence on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., while visiting from foster care.
Although Collette is 19-years-old, she is still under DHR regulations. Collette may be in the Toulminville or Prichard area.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of missing person 19-year-old Jada Collette please call police at (251)208-7211.
