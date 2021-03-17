MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate 67-year-old Paul Rogers.
They say Rogers walked away from his residence on Monday, March 15, 2021 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
According to police, Rogers suffers from early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue New Balance sneakers.
Rogers is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If anyone has seen Rogers or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.