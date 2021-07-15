MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man drove himself to a local hospital Wednesday night after he was shot while inside his vehicle on Mott Drive South, the Mobile Police Department says.
Police say that at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 1800 block of Mott Drive South after receiving a report of shots being fired. Detectives determined an unknown person traveling in a vehicle on Mott Drive approached the victim and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim and his vehicle.
The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for injuries said to not be life threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.