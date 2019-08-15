MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the two suspects seen in several video clips the department released.
They are videos from a University Boulevard gas station's security cameras. The quality of the video is quite clear. Do you recognize the suspects?
Police said that on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. officers responded to the Chevron station at 702 University Blvd. following the report of an armed robbery.
Police said: Two unknown male suspects armed with guns entered the location, with one suspect pointing his gun at the store clerk and demanding money from register. The suspaect took money and other items as the second suspect stood as lookout. Both then fled south.
Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call (251) 208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
