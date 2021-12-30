Gun Store

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department sent out a stern message for those thinking about firing guns to ring in the new year.

According to the CDC, two people die and 25 more are injured due to celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.

Mobile Police said firing a gun into the air is illegal and could land you behind bars.

