This account is from the weekend crime report from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred during the weekend of Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.
Possession Sale Firearm with Short Barrel, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Warrants
On Friday, April 10, 2020 at approximately 12:14 p.m., police responded to the Winn-Dixie parking lot located at 5440 Highway 90 in reference to two subjects at the location in possession of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 31-year-old Joshua Barnett and 32-year-old Jack Norton.
One Shot Negligent Discharge
On Friday, April, 10, 2020 at approximately 12:45 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Brussells Street in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim attempted to pull his gun and accidently shot himself in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Robbery 3rd
On Friday, April 10, 2020 at approximately 6:35 p.m., police responded to the Roses Express located at 3053 Dauphin Street in reference to the report of a theft. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject had shoplifted and when he was confronted by store management he pulled a screwdriver in an attempt to flee the scene. The subject fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Probation Violation
On Friday, April 10, 2020 at approximately 10:34 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 90 westbound at I-10 that was showing to be reported stolen out of another jurisdiction. Officers made contact with the driver, and through the course of the investigation 42-year-old Chad Watson was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m., police responded to the Precision Auto Tunes located at 2852 Government Boulevard in reference to the report of robbery complaint. The victim stated three unknown subjects all wearing medical face masks and gloves entered the location. The victim stated one of the subjects was armed with a gun. The victim said the subjects took money from the location and fled the scene to an awaiting vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, officers located one of the subjects involved in the robbery. 28-year-old Sicari Manzy was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at approximately 12 p.m., police responded to the Summer Place Apartments located 557 Azalea Road in reference to the report of one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female suffering from a cut to her lower leg. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation, a male subject responded back to the scene with cut-like injuries. The investigation then revealed the female suspect had cut her boyfriend. 40-year-old Taquea Sykes was arrested after being release from the hospital.
Theft of Property 1st, Theft of Property 4th and Warrants
On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at approximately 2:15 p.m., police responded to the Number One Sales, LLC located at 3957 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to the report of a subject being in possession of an auto part that had been stolen. Upon arrival, officers located the subject. 36-year-old Anthony Wilson was arrested.
Assault 1st
On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to the Broad Street Food Mart located at 501 South Broad Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. Upon arriving in the area, officers stopped three subjects, one of which had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that multiple male subjects were at the location with at least one victim being shot. The investigation is ongoing.
Eluding Police and Warrants
On Sunday, April 12, 2020 at approximately 8:10 a.m., police stopped a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on I-10. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and it was discovered that he was wanted for warrants. The driver then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the driver to the area of Marine Street and Elmira Street where they were able to take him into custody. 24-year-old Walter Altman was arrested.
Murder
On Sunday, April 12, 2020 at approximately 11:08 a.m., police responded to the Peppertree Apartments located at 6078 Sperry Road in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Alvin Dees. During the investigation, officers located a second male subject, believed to be one of the two suspects, suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The subject was later arrested and charged with Murder. He has been identified as 26-year-old Harry Davis. Police are still looking for the second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting. This investigation is ongoing.
Attempting to Elude Police and Warrants
On Sunday, April 12, 2020 at approximately 2:46 p.m., police attempted to stop a subject riding a motor scooter without a helmet and no tag. The subject fled from the officers. After a short pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the subject. 22-year-old Justin Robinson was arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Moro Vehicle (3 Counts)
On Sunday, April 12, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to the American South Sales located at 5989 Theodore Dawes Road in reference to the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located a male suspect inside one of the three vehicles that had been burglarized. 24-year-old Steven Finegan was arrested.
