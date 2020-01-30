MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating Thursday morning after the shooting of a young child at the Red Roof Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road near Dauphin Street.
The age and extent of the child's injuries are not yet known. The child was taken to a local hospital, according to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose.
DuBose said the victim is a "small child."
The report of the shooting came at about 8:25 a.m.
At the motel, Rooms 126 and 127 were sealed off by police with yellow crime tape.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
