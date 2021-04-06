SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WALA) - Santa Rosa County officials have arrested a Michigan teen for the murder of a missing man.
According to officials Isaiah McCullers did commit the offense of murder while engaged in robbery, when he actually and intentionally, engaged in a felony that resulted in the death of Cody Carl Walker.
They say the offense occurred in a wooded area on Sandy Forest Road.
On 03/19/2021, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office received a missing person complaint. The complaint stated that Cody Carl Walker had been missing since 03/14/2021.
On 03/28/2021, human remains were located in a wooded area on Sandy Forest Road. The remains were ultimately identified as that of Cody Carl Walker, and he was the victim of an obvious homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.