NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) -- Navarre Park -- at 8543 Navarre Parkway in Navarre -- is closed due to two bears in the pine trees, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on scene to monitor the bears.
