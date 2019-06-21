“It’s over and done with” were the final words from Amber Kuta before heading off to jail Friday morning.
The other suspect, Timothy Buford, could be seen mouthing "I love you" to the woman accused of killing 57-year-old Tracy Griffin.
Kuta and Buford are both charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the discovery of a burned body found at a home on Bonneville Drive Thursday.
Police believe some time Tuesday night Kuta and Griffin got into a fight at Griffin's home, a fight that ultimately led to her death.
Investigators say Kuta then called Bufort to help her get rid of the body.
"Two days later, that's when the victim was discovered in the backyard deceased," said Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department.
Officers found Griffin's body severely burned Thursday morning.
DuBose says, though a motive is not known, the victim and two suspects were neighbors.
"The suspects would come to the victim's house because I believe they lived across the street or in the area."
Buford was arrested Wednesday morning on an unrelated charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.