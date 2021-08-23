New state law could mean changes for folks outside city limits

A new law headed up by Baldwin County State Senator Chris Elliott gradually going into effect.
Elliott working now to help break down its complexities as more questions on what it means come in day after day.
State Senator Elliott clearing up some confusion on the new law slowly starting to impact Alabamians everywhere---which aims to provide clarity for folks living outside their city or town’s jurisdiction.
The new law freezing police jurisdiction in cities as municipalities in places like Baldwin County continue to see exponential growth.
Elliott says containing police jurisdiction within three miles of city limits will help those faster growing areas grow into their current bounds.
It also prevents cities from enforcing certain ordinances outside of their limits.
“We were taxing, policing, and regulating folks who couldn’t vote for the folks who were taxing, policing, and regulating them, and that fundamentally felt wrong to me,” said Elliot.
Elliott says the goal of the law is to help encourage annexation, while also making things easier for folks obtaining building or subdivision permits in one of Alabama’s fastest growing counties.
Elliot says the new law is not expected to have any impact on public safety.
For more information, email chris.elliott@alsenate.gov.
