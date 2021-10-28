A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by an off-duty MPD officer. Authorities identify the victim of a fatal crash on Schillinger Road. Police identify the victim of a shooting on Pleasant Valley Road.
News Now Update for Thursday evening Oct. 28, 2021
