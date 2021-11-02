Mobile police arrest suspect in shooting at Pleasant Valley Road; Several people are arrested on fentanyl-trafficking charges in Baldwin County; the Mobile County Health Department's COVID Response Teams moves to The Festival Centre. Meteorologist Matt Barrentine has the forecast.
News Now Update for Tuesday evening Nov. 2, 2021 from FOX10 News
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Blake Summers, WSMV Content Producer
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.