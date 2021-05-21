DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- One person is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting outside a Destin nightclub, according to authorities in Okaloosa County.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators are on the scene of the fatal shooting that took place around 3:30 this morning outside the Coyote Ugly nightclub on Harbor Boulevard in Destin.
According o the OCSO, calls were received in reference to multiple shots fired. Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies found two victims in the parking lot.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on a second victim, but the man died at the scene, the OCSO says.
Witnesses say the suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips Mobile application.
