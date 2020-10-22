SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is working two separate and unrelated overnight shootings.
The agency says one shooting happened near the 8700 block of John Hamm Road. The call was received at 12:04 a.m., and one victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wound. A suspect is in custody.
The other shooting happened in the 3200 block of U.S. 90 in Pace. The call was received at 1:17 a.m., and two people were shot. Both shooting victims were transported to local area hospitals. A suspect is in custody, and one of the shooting victims is deceased, the Sheriff's Office says.
The Sheriff’s Major Crimes unit is working both investigations.
The SCSO says more information will be released when available.
