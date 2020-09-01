MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a shooting on McVay at Dauphin Island Parkway.
Reports indicate that one person was found inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while the second victim was found nearby on Brooke Ave. We're told that victim is 16-years-old and suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.
Officials say one succumbed to his injuries and the other was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A black car was in the middle of the intersection riddled with multiple bullet holes on the drivers side of the vehicle and back windshield. Both tires on the drivers side were also flat. Investigators were processing the scene and taking pictures of the outside and inside of the car.
At this time, the victims have not been identified.
