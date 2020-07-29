BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of one of the occupants in Tuesday night's plane crash.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Timothy Ray Rhodes of Florence. The identity of the second victim is still under investigation. Both victims were transported to DFS in Mobile.
The small aircraft crashed in a densely wooded area between Loxley and Stapleton.
According to a source, the pilot reported problems with the plane around 7:05 p.m. Contact was lost a few moments later.
Investigators are meeting with FAA and NTSB personnel this morning. The NTSB will be the primary investigative agency handling the case.
