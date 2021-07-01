ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found early today shot multiple times in a vehicle in a wooded area.

One of the men was dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the ECSO says.

It was about 1 a.m. when the ECSO responded to assist EMS at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle with the men inside.

Investigators report finding multiple shell casings at the scene.

The ECSO has all major crimes units and numerous other units actively investigating this homicide, the agency says.

If you have any information or video footage of this homicide, you are asked to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.