You still have time to make a difference this holiday season. Fox10 teamed up with VOA Southeast and All In Credit Union to promote Pennies for Patriots. This 10 Caring Gifts Drive allows you to drop off spare change and make a big difference in the lives of our local veterans.
You change and donation stays right here on the Gulf Coast. You can participate at the VOA office on Hillcrest Road. For more information, visit VOA Southeast online.
