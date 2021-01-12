100 Black Men of Greater Mobile host the "Quality of Black Lives Through Prevention"

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc. began a virtual series to highlight various topics that directly affect the community back in December and the second of the series is scheduled for this week.
This month's virtual town hall, "The Quality of Black Lives Through Prevention," is Thursday, January 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Organizers say their goal is to improve the quality of black lives through prevention rather than relying solely on medical treatment options.
Individuals are invited to join the 100 Black Men of America in the fight against health inequities among our people, especially those exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, by first downloading the MIMI Rx app on your smart device and then beginning your own persistent biometric self-monitoring program.
THE 100’S HEALTH & WELLNESS COMMITTEE HAS DISCOVERED A PROMISING TECHNOLOGY FOR MONITORING THESE CRITICAL VITAL SIGNS
• Blood Pressure
• Glucose Levels
• Temperature
• Body Mass Index
• Oxygen Saturation
• Heart Rate
INTRODUCING HEALTH CARE 2.0 POWERED BY MIMI-RX™
The basis of this innovative technological approach to health care is an integrated telemedicine and persistent monitoring application called MIMI-RX which will improve access to health care for many Black people. MIMI-RX was developed by Eagle Force Associates, Inc., a Black-Owned Business based in Virginia. The recent introduction of this strategy to the 100’s Health & Wellness Committee has been transformative. MIMI-RX has received resounding approval from the 100 Board of Directors and the Health & Wellness Committee. We are calling our approach to health and wellness and all associated initiatives Health Care 2.0.
HEALTH CARE 2.0 GOALS
• Educate Black people about the common conditions that afflict them
• Teach Black people how to monitor their own health metrics through the use of MIMI-RX, and
• Provide ongoing consumers information that empowers Black people to work with their health care providers to live longer, healthier lives
The COVID-19 Pandemic has compounded the dangers associated with the risk factors that persists for Black people and has exposed our vulnerabilities to a wide range of poor health outcomes. As we are embracing a new paradigm for health and health care, which is better suited for the majority of Black people than the current model, an equally promising use of this emerging technology has been realized. The 100’s Health Care 2.0 contains the potential to serve as a pre-hospital, field triage strategy for the detection and characterization of acute upper respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (SARS-CoV-2), particularly in Black communities.
