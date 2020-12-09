MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Thursday, December 10, at 6:30pm, the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc. will begin a virtual series to highlight various topics that directly affect the community, officials announced.
They say the first will be “The Brain and Mental Health.”
According to officials, the objective of this virtual event is to break the stigma of mental illness, to encourage people to maintain good brain and mental health, and to not be afraid to seek professional help -targeting all age groups, to include school-age and college students.
The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc., say they want to talk with you and have experts who can offer strategies and coping skills to help you or to build you to help others who find yourself or themselves in a “not-so-good” mental state.
Panel guests are: Dr. Tonya D. Armstrong, President of North Carolina Psychological Association, Laventrice S. Ridgeway, M.S., Director of USA’s Office of Student Disability Services, Kelsey Bryant, Outreach & Education Prevention Educator and Mary Callen, Supervisor of The Family Counseling Center Court Mandated Programs. David Thomas, Jr. will be the host.
This December 10, 2020, 6:30 pm CST event will air via Facebook live and is accessible via the zoom link included. This is free to the public.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.