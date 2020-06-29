MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Area mayors released the following statement in support of the county's Unified Command and its efforts to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
"June 29, 2020
We, the Mayors of Mobile County, offer our full support to the Unified Command and its efforts to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Unified Command – consisting of the Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County Commission and City of Mobile – has led the endeavor in helping to protect the public’s health during this outbreak. We agree the best ways are to follow these everyday preventative actions:
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wear a cloth face cover when you go out in public.
Until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 are approved, these simple measures can help keep Mobile County as safe as possible during these times. When you can, “Be A Hero: Stay Home, Save Lives!”
Terry Downey (City of Bayou La Batre)
Byron Pittman (City of Chickasaw)
Jason Stringer (City of Citronelle)
William Criswell (City of Creola)
Jeff Collier (Town of Dauphin Island)
Sandy Stimpson (City of Mobile)
Terry Williams (Town of Mount Vernon)
Jimmie Gardner (City of Prichard)
Dr. Howard Rubenstein (City of Saraland)
Tom Williams (City of Satsuma)
David Baker (City of Semmes)
