14-year-old from Jackson County reported missing, could be in danger

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old girl reported missing could be in danger.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Olyvya Rebecca Tozer was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. getting into a gray or silver Toyota Camry at St. Martin High School. She was wearing a red jacket and brown pants.
The girl’s family says she has a history of mental illness.
Olyvya Tozer is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 113 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s dispatch at 228-769-3063.
