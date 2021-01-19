MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) -- A 15-year-old is wanted on a charge of capital murder after a deadly shooting in Moss Point on Monday night.
Investigators said the teen, identified as Korey Camron Monroe, shot and killed a man during a robbery on Woodlawn Avenue. The victim, 19-year-old Caleb Gabriel Lett, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m.
Anyone who knows where Monroe may be hiding is asked to call Detective Kevin Johnson with the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.
Anonymous tips may also be called in to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
