MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County District Attorney's office, a teenager is in jail after a single-vehicle crash.
They say the crash happened on May 6, on Johnson Road and resulted in the passenger being seriously injured and transported to University Hospital.
Authorities say 16-year-old Michael Lestat Villar is being charged with assault 1st extreme indifference to human life.
They say the defendant can be charged as an adult because this is a felony with injury.
