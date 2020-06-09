GAUTIER, Miss. (WALA) -- A major accident early Tuesday morning in Gautier, in which an 18-wheeler plunged from the Interstate 10 bridge into the water below, left the driver dead.
The scene is between Highway 13 and Gautier-Vancleave Road.
FOX10 News has learned a body was recovered from the scene and a passenger who was asleep in the cab of the truck was rescued. Crews are working to remove the truck from the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.