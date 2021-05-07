PACE, Fla. --On October 22, 2020. Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 3208 Highway 90 in Pace.
One person was found dead after the incident.
On May 5, 2021, Jennifer Elizabeth Marie Broxson, 18 was arrested and charged with homicide, aggravated battery, robbery, and obstructing justice.
Due to her age at the time of the crime, she was taken to DJJ for processing.
