MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Four years after he was killed family, friends and advocates gathered for a “Day of Action” in Toulminville, calling for change just feet from where 19-year-old Michael Moore was shot by a Mobile police officer in 2016.
“Minutes away from a hospital they let him lay there and die from a traffic stop,” said Moore’s cousin, Karen Paige.
“In Mobile, Alabama Michael Moore was one of the statistics on systematic racism.”
On June 13th, 2016 police say Moore was driving a stolen car when he was stopped by officer Harold Hurst who asked Moore to get out of the vehicle.
Hurst, who resigned one year later after being on administrative leave for an entire year, claimed he shot Moore when Moore tried reaching for a gun in his waistband striking him three times.
Investigators say two passengers inside of the car with Moore said they saw a gun on Moore, but witnesses claim Moore never reached for his waistband or resisted arrest.
The gun was not recovered at the scene, but was later found by medical staff at the hospital.
To this day Moore's family doesn’t believe it adds up.
“You can not tell us and you will never make us believe that Michael had a gun. It was planted.”
The officer, who was not wearing a body camera, was cleared by a grand jury and the Department of Justice closed its investigation saying there was not enough evidence to prove the officer willfully used excessive force.
Moore's family and advocates hope by gathering on the anniversary of his death and putting pressure on local leaders in the days, weeks and months to follow, Moore’s story will not be lost and the justice they seek will be served.
“This man’s mom is still going to court 4 years later and if you’re not outraged by that you’re not human,” said demonstration organizer, Timothy Hollis.
