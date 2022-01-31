$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Exxon Robinwood One Stop on Highway 49 in Saucier. The store is eligible for a $5,000 prize for selling a $1 million ticket.

Friday night’s winner matched five numbers, earning them the $1 million prize. The ticket did not have the Mega Millions number.

While the couple says they do not want to come forward publicly yet, they are excited about winning.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.