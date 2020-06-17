A popular landmark on the gulf coast remains closed for renovations. The Gulf State Park Pier has been closed since Mother’s Day weekend to undergo a two and a half million-dollar facelift. Even with some damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal, Gulf State Park officials are projecting the work to be finished sometime in July.
Tropical Storm Cristobal battered the pier for the better part of two days. The main impact of the storm came over a weekend so there was minimal work time lost. As for damages, there were several dozen deck panels that took a beating, but they’re being replaced anyway.
The old pine wood decking is being replaced with a much denser hardwood from Brazil. The picturesque wood will also be used to make the barriers and hand railings.
“We’ve gone with using a sustainably sourced South American wood, Ipe (pronounced ee-pay) that’s a lot harder, denser and will have a much longer life out here on the pier, so we can do this now instead of doing it in twelve years to redo the pier, we should be able to wait two decades of longer before we should have to do any more major renovations here,” explained Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Chris Blankenship.
The material cost is around $600 per panel, and it seems to be worth the expense. The state park put in a test panel five years ago and it has held up without a single splinter.
Bathrooms will also get a complete makeover. Of the more than 100,000 people who visit the pier every year, most are spectators who just want to sightsee and watch folks fish. For them, will be a 50-foot-wide observation deck on the end of the pier to safely spectate away from flying hooks and lures. It will be ADA compliant with elevator access for those who need assistance. New, state-of-the-art, turtle-friendly lighting will also be installed.
Summertime is historically the busiest time of year on the pier and Blankenship said he realizes the timing of the work isn’t ideal.
“We would have liked to have done this project over the winter but because of the permitting that had to be done for the sea turtles and all the environmental compliance documents, that took longer than we had hoped, working with the federal government and some of those agencies so we did have to start at a time that maybe wasn’t as opportune as we would have liked,” Blankenship said.
The $2.4 million-dollar project is being paid for by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment Program from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The state will also kick in some money to make some improvements to the restaurant area at the entrance to the pier. Officials said they are still optimistic the pier will re-open by the end of July 2020.
This is the first major renovation the Gulf State Park Pier has undergone since it reopened in 2009 after being destroyed by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.