CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - Crestview police say two Alabama men were killed after exchanging gunfire during a staged robbery at a Hilton Motel Tuesday night.
According to officials, an officer arrived at the hotel located at 353 West James Boulevard at approximately 9:04 p.m. in reference to an unrelated incident when he observed a suspicious person running from one of the rooms while concealing his face. They say the person got into a vehicle and quickly departed while avoiding the officer.
They say the officer attempted an investigative stop on the fleeing vehicle. According to police, the vehicle continued to North Okaloosa Medical Center where it was discovered that one of the passengers had been shot. The injured person was quickly admitted to the emergency room but later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old, Jakeith Tyrrell Edwards of Enterprise, Ala. The other occupants of the vehicle were detained for questioning.
Authorities say at the same time officers arrived at the hospital, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in having a deputy secure a possible crime scene at the same motel. They say upon their arrival, an open door was discovered in one of the rooms and inside, was a deceased male who also had an apparent gunshot wound. The deceased victim at the Hilton Motel was identified as 19-year-old Kaylun Marquise Gray of Elba, Ala.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident stemmed from a staged robbery. According to police, Gray’s girlfriend, who was identified as 20-year-old Jasmine Chantel Williams of Crestview, solicited the assistance of three friends to target her boyfriend in a staged robbery that was to occur at the Hilton Motel.
They say when the three friends arrived to commit the robbery, they made entry into the hotel room at which time Gray exchanged gunfire with Edwards.
After the exchange of gunfire, police say Gray was mortally wounded and Edwards was able to flee the room to the awaiting car, but later died after being driven to North Okaloosa Medical Center.
The Crestview Police Department arrested Williams as well as 24-year-old Eric Rashawn Dorsey of Andalusia, Ala. They were both charged with murder and robbery with a firearm.
Also arrested was 23-year-old Tykira Zhane Deandrade, also of Andalusia. She was charged with murder, robbery with a firearm and accessory after the fact while in the commission of a capital felony.
All three were transported without incident to the Okaloosa County Jail.
