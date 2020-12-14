MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is part of the weekend crime recap provided by the Mobile Police Department.
Fraudulent Use/Possession of a Credit/Debit Card (9X)
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to Best Buy, 1310 Tingle Circle East Suite K, in reference to a female subject and male subject attempting to make purchases with a credit card that was not theirs. The male subject was found to be in possession of two other stolen credit/debit cards all belonging to his grandmother. Cassie Brock, 40, and Jared Carbonneau, 30, were arrested.
Other crimes reported over the weekend:
Robbery 1st, Assault 2nd
On Friday, December 11, 2020 at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a report of one shot at Claiborne Arms Apartments, 5350 Carol Plantation Road. The victim told officers that an unknown male subject pulled a pistol and demanded his property while he was in the parking lot. The victim said that he did not move fast enough so the subject shot him and fled without getting any property. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m., police were advised of a stolen vehicle seen in the area of Cottage Hill Road and Pleasant Valley Road. Officers spotted the vehicle at the Residence Inn, 950 West I-65 Service Road South, in the rear parking lot of the hotel. The driver, 38-year-old Todd Ellison, was arrested.
Burglary 1st
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 5:19 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Summerville Street about an assault complaint. Upon arrival, the victim told the officer that he got into a verbal altercation with the suspect after she walked passed his residence. She then entered his property and cut him. Jamelle Diamond, 40, was arrested.
Robbery
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 5:21 p.m., police responded to the Red Roof Inn, 5635 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, in reference to a suspicious circumstances call. When officers arrived, they met the victim in the lobby and the victim told police that he was robbed while in his hotel room. The victim stated that he was assaulted to the face during the robbery.
Assault 2nd
On Sunday, December 13, 2020, the male victim arrived by privately owned vehicle at University Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was high at the time of the shooting and that he could not remember where he was shot and who shot him.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering Vehicle
On Sunday, December 13, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., the victim told police that she saw a male subject enter her vehicle at her residence in the area of Michael Donald Avenue. She then followed the subject while giving direction and description of the subject to police. The subject was apprehended at 1275 Springhill Avenue. Christopher Walker, 27, was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 2:34 a.m., police responded to the CEFCO Convenience Store, 4934 Schilling Road South, in reference to a robbery. A female subject entered the store and approached the clerk armed with a handgun demanding money. The subject was able to get money and cigarettes from the business.
